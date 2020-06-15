Lecturers should be considerate with their marking schemes - Students appeal 

Some students are asking the various lecturers in the universities to be considerate with their marking scheme for their exit examinations.
Some students at the Tamale Technical University said they have spent a lot of time at home making it difficult for them to learn.
According to them, the fees for the academic year should also be reduced because they were not in school throughout.
"We really want them to reduce the fees because we have been in the house for a very long time and then with the E-learning, we are always buying data bundle and it's always difficult for us to study. Sometimes we don't have a network, we are to buy handouts too because the E-learning was not that effective we are appealing to the lecturers to reduce the marking scheme for us."
"We've gone on a lot of holidays from strike to Covid-19 and it has really disturbed us so we are appealing to the lecturers to do something and favour us about the marks and exams," another student added.
"They should consider us when they are doing the marking scheme because we have sat in the house for a very long time."
Final year tertiary students have resumed school today, Monday, June 15, 2020.
President Akufo-Addo in his 11th address yesterday said the final year SHS students will also resume on June 22, and will be followed by JHS final year students on June 29.
He said, "From Monday, 15th June, the last batch of institutions in this phased approach, our educational institutions, will begin to re-open, with final-year students in our tertiary colleges and universities returning to school to prepare for and take their exit examinations.