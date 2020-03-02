Let's avoid handshakes as a means of preventing coronavirus - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has advised religious leaders and Ghanaians to adhere to preventive measures in public places to see to it that coronavirus does not find its way into the country.
He advised them to avoid handshakes and other close contacts in public places as the government is doing everything possible to prevent the virus from entering Ghana.
READ ALSO: Ghana Health Service allay fears of a suspected coronavirus case in Ashanti Region
Speaking at the Centenary Anniversary of the Presbyterian cluster of schools in Suhum Dr Bawumia said: "This infection is largely spread through contact and so many countries are putting in measures and we in Ghana can't be oblivious. So far the government is taking measures and the Ministry of Health has announced various measures put in place to try and deal with this. To our traditional leaders, we will have to think about how frequently we shake hands with each other across the country. It is a risk we have to take, it is difficult to change this attitude but we have to put everything aside and do what is needed. Let's wash our hands regularly, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing because you could spread in that manner".
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has allayed fears that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in the Ashanti Region.
The suspect showed symptoms of the virus in Kumasi over the weekend shortly after his return from Germany where over a hundred cases have been recorded.
But an emergency test conducted on him tested negatives which brings the number of suspected cases in Ghana to 30 all testing negative according to the Ghana Health Service.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has, however, said calls for President Akufo-Addo to be quarantine is not necessary.
READ ALSO: Ghana's health sector is weak, let's have a plan B in case of coronavirus outbreak - OccupyGhana
There are calls from some legislatures for the President to undergo detailed checks and quarantine upon return from his trip abroad in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Europe.
The number of people killed worldwide by the coronavirus has exceeded 3,000, as China reported 42 more deaths.