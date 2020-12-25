Let us celebrate safely and responsibly- Akufo-Addo's Christmas message to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked Ghanaians to celebrate safely and responsibly during the Christmas holidays.
In his Christmas message on Thursday, December 24, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to also be thankful to the Almighty God for how far He has brought the country.
President Akufo-Addo highlighted the success of the December 7 elections as a good reason for Ghanaians to be thankful to God.
He noted how united and peaceful the nation is after the elections, which he admitted were conducted in the midst of difficulty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the success of the elections and its conduct has further consolidated Ghana as a beacon of hope on the African continent.
“We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to the Almighty God for how far He has brought us.
“Our nation is united and at peace,” he noted.
“We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted, even in the midst of the pandemic, a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election, which has been so adjudged by all impartial domestic and international observers.”
The President was full of hope for the upcoming year and noted that the economy is rebounding at a faster rate than anticipated.
“We are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake jobs for the youth of our nation.”
He admitted, however, that this needs discipline and hardwork from all and sundry.
President Akufo-Addo wished Ghanaians well this festive season.
“Let us celebrate safely and responsibly.”