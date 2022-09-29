Ghanaians urged to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols

The Chief Executive Officer of Promasidor Ghana, Festus Tettey has called on the Ghanaian public to continue adhering to the COVID-19 protocols in order not to be overtaken by the events.
According to him, the public seems too relaxed these days as most think the virus is no more.
He said it was possible to slow down and prevent the spread of the pandemic and any new diseases that the country might encounter, stressing, however, that the onus was on everyone to take personal responsibility by adhering to the protocols.
“A few places of business still provide hand sanitisers, while most don’t provide hand-washing logistics. Let us not become complacent in adhering to all the necessary precautions that we have learned to follow,” he advised.
Mr Tettey stressed that COVID-19 had become a feature of the health system, and that it was important that people learned to live with it.
“Despite the strides made globally and in the country in combating the pandemic, the path ahead is still unclear. Indeed, as recently as last month, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of more dangerous COVID-19 variants.
“This come on top of other viral disease outbreaks such as Monkeypox. All these facts support the assertion that the path ahead is uncertain.
Let us not be complacent in adhering to all the necessary precautions in our everyday lives,” he added.
Pointing out the reduced rate at which Ghaianaians take the vaccines, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Development of the University of Ghana, Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante stated that only 32 percent out of the country's population are reported to have been vaccinated.
He however urged that the conference elevate and encourage more to go for the vaccines.
Prof. Asante further explained that malaria research would, for example, be broadened to include COVID-19 and non-communicable diseases, while considering the use of artificial intelligence in the research strategy.