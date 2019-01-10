LIVE: Rev. Owusu Bempah apologising to Chief Iman

Reverend Owusu Bempah has apologized to the National Chief Imam over the death prophecy on 31st December 2018.
It will be recalled that Reverend Owusu Bempah prophesied that the National Chief Imam Shiekh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu is among prominent people who will pass on in 2019.
This did not go down with a section of Muslim youth who vadalized Owusu Bempah's Church.
Seems a peace pipe has been smoked today as a press conference has been held at the residence of the Chief Imam where Reverend Owusu Bempah has apologized for his public prophecy over the death of the Chief Imam.
