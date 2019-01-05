NDC behind attack on my church; plans to assassinate me – Owusu-Bempah claims

Founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry have said angry youth who attacked his church recently were not Muslims as has been claimed.
According to Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) mobilised the youth to vandalise his church after a failed assassination attempt on his life.
Speaking in Twi on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, he made the comments that translate as: "NDC sent someone from Salaga to assassinate me so I knew those who came to my church even though they were speaking Hausa they were not Muslims."
Irate youth, armed with machetes, stormed Rev. Owusu Bempah’s Wednesday after he prophesied that some key leaders in Ghana including the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu will die 2019.
The group streamed the attack live on Facebook, damaging property and razing to the ground a billboard with Rev Owusu-Bempah’s image.
The youth who threatened to do worse if the man of God fails to apologise rescinded their decision when Chief Imam appealed for calm, saying those incensed by the prophecy should forgive the pastor, who is one of the most charismatic church leaders in Ghana.
However, reacting to the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Rev. Owusu Bempah said he is shocked at the conduct of the Chief Imam.
He showered praises on the revered Imam who in spite of the prophesy demonstrated maturity and appealed for calm among his members.
“Chief Imam shocked me; he didn’t behave like some men of God who condemned me for doing God’s work” he added.
Rev. Owusu Bempah warned the NDC and the pastors conniving to kill him not to bother because he is protected by God.
