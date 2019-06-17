Madina - Adenta footbridges are safe for use - Minister to pedestrians

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, says the Madina-Adentan footbridges are safe and convenient for pedestrian use.
According to him, the bridges are of international standards and all who used them are not going to encounter any difficulties, particularly, persons with disabilities.
The minister stated this when he embarked on a familiarisation tour of the six footbridges on the Madina to Adenta stretch of the N4 Highway.
The tour was also to inspect the progress of construction works so far on the six bridges. He went on the tour with some officials from the ministry and some contractors.
During the about two-hour inspection, it was observed that the concrete structures of all the bridges were solid with no signs of danger to users.
Mr Amoako -Atta justified the length of the bridges against claims by some individuals that they were too lengthy.
“All the bridges are very friendly to people, particularly to people with disability, it only takes a maximum of about two minutes to complete the distance and can anybody compare two minutes to being knocked down by a car?” he queried.
“Previously, people were being knocked down by cars when crossing the road and we don’t want to lose a single life on this stretch and that is the main reason why these bridges are being constructed,” Mr Amoako Atta added.
The minister further mentioned that they were going to take legal action against individuals, who would attach posters or mount billboards on the bridges, adding that: “footbridges are not meant for advertisement.”
Mr Amoako -Atta added that officers would be deployed at the various bridges to prevent hawking and other illegal activities.
He assured the contractors that the government was going to ensure that they are provided with the needed resources to enable them to meet the deadline.
Only one of the six bridges had been completed; three were about 90 per cent completed but had been opened to the public.
The contractors of the two other bridges stated that they were faced with several challenges, including limited space and underground utility cables, causing delays in the work. They, however, gave the assurance that by the end of this month they were going to be ready for use.
