Adenta-Madina footbridge up to internat'l standard-Contractor

First Sky Limited, contractors of the Adenta-Madina footbridge says the bridge is up to international standard.
Reacting to concerns from a section of the Ghanaian public that the footbridge is too long and the design is not the best, Projects manager Ernest Hammond in an interview with Citi FM said the footbridge is up to international standard.
"The length of the bridge is international standard, some are considerably longer."
Ernest Hammond explained that the design is to enable disabled people to also access the footbridge.
"We want to make the ramp accessible to all including disabled people and people who might not be fit enough ."
"This was the best design for the situation on the ground, this is the only footbridge we were contracted to do and it was done on time," he added.
Some Ghanaians have complained about the nature of the footbridge, according to them per the design of the bridge it will take an individual about 5 minutes to cross the road.
Pedestrians begin to use footbridge on N4 highway
Pedestrians have started using one of the completed footbridges on the Adentan portion of the N4 Highway in Accra.
Some pedestrians were seen walking on the footbridge to cross over the highway when the Daily Graphic visited the site yesterday. While workers of First Sky Construction Limited, the contractors, were busy doing concrete work on the basement of the bridge.
At the SDA Junction, one of the main intersections on the highway, work on the ramps on a part of the footbridge had also been completed.
Workers of Justmoh Construction Limited were fixing guardrails and making other fortifications on the footbridge.
A supervisor on site, who did not give his name, said they were on course to finish all works by the end of May this year.
At the West Africa Secondary School (WASS) section of the road, workers of Core Construction Limited were busy working on the ramps of the structure and gave an assurance that work was on schedule.
At the moment, work on all six footbridges is ongoing on the highway.
