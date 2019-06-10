Krobo Odumase clashes : ECG was stealing from krobos with overbilling -Group

A pressure group in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality calling itself the United Krobo Foundation says they realized the then Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG was stealing from the krobos with overbilling, accumulated bills, estimated bills and non read meters.
According to the group, the former power distributor, ECG aside all its actions are authorizing them to pay an amount of Ghc5,000 to Ghc10,000.
Addressing the media on Sunday, June 9 2019, the pressure group said Krobos cannot pay the said debt therefore in order to sustain peace in the affected Krobo area, it is imperative for the said debt which is outrageously high be cancelled. They, however, said they are ready to pay realistic bills presented to them from 2018.
The Secretary of the group, John Ayertey said since PDS has admitted error in the billing system it is important that the debt is written off.
“We realized the then Electricity Company of Ghana was stealing Krobos with over billing, accumulated bills, estimated bills and non-read of meters but they are billing krobos for an amount of Ghc5,000 to Ghc10,000 the then ECG admitted wrong billing and couldn’t do anything about it for krobos but forcing us to pay an amount of Ghc84,625,624.87 “.
The group is calling on President Akufo Addo and the Power Distribution Services (PDS) to write -off the purported debt of Ghc84,625,624.87 it claims to be accumulated bill owed it by customers in the Krobo area.
“We the United Krobo Foundation, a Pressure group in Manya Krobo is calling on the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Authorities of Power Distribution Service to cancel the purported debt owed by Krobos”.
According to the group, Krobos have been paying electricity bills for many years until 2014 to 2018 that residents noticed the theft in bills presented them by the Electricity Company of Ghana hence refused to pay bills.
“According to PDS, they used their systems to cleans the debt using CSM software from Ghc195,725,500.29 down to Ghc84,625,624.87 which Krobos cannot pay that debt. Krobos cannot pay the debt and won’t pay since the then ECG admitted stealing krobos”.
Already, thirteen Executives of United Krobo Foundation are standing trial at Akropong- Akuapem for inciting the people against PDS, an allegation the group has flatly denied.
However, the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor in the aftermath of recent deadly clashes between Police and protesting residents called for the arrest of the leaders of the United Krobo Foundation.
Meanwhile, the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu on May 27, 2019, visited the Manya Krobo area to ensure PDS reconnect power to some disconnected areas after clashes between them and residents over mass disconnection exercise led to a protest which resulted in the death of one person and seven persons sustaining gunshot injuries.
Addressing the media at Kroboland, Mr Peter Amewu described the over billing issue in the area as “complete nonsense which can never be entertained”
“I had the chance right now to visit one of your citizens home and on the wall, the gentleman showed a meter and that meter read 00046 and according to him, it has been there for the past six years.If 00046 keeps on that wall for such a long time what is the justification or basis for billing or what are you billing''.
''And this is the case the man said he’s been paying for almost Ghc700 every month. The people come, look at the meter and read it out. I mean this is complete nonsense [excuse me to use that word]. This can never be entertained in this country”.
