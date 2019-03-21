Mar. 21: Top 5 stories of the day

Here are the top 5 stories of the day
Police deploy body cameras in May AS part of efforts to enhance police transparency and accountability, the Police Administration will deploy its first body cameras in May this year.
These are the happiest countries in 2019; Ghana improves on global rankings Finland has a lot to celebrate.
Not only does it have a capital city bursting with gastronomic creativity, the spectacular Northern Lights and Santa Claus's year-round home (plus the reindeer support staff) in Lapland. It's also the happiest country in the world for the second year in a row, according to the latest World Happiness Report.
Shock! Two ladies murdered in KumasiResidents of Abrepo within the Kumasi metropolis were early this morning thrown into a state of shock when they woke up to the bodies of two middle aged women dumped near a stream in the community.
Speaker unhappy as only 15 MPs turn up for Thursday's sitting in ParliamentOnly 15 Members of Parliament were present when sitting commenced on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
VIDEO: Kim Grant returns to Hearts of Oak amid rumours of quittingHearts of Oak head coach and director of football Kim Grant has returned into the country and has started with his coaching duties.
