Martin Amidu is a Workaholic- Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee

Deputy Special Prosecutor Nominee, Cynthia Jane Naa Korshie Lamptey has described Ghana's first Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu as a workaholic who cannot stand lazy attitudes from his subordinates in his line of work.
Speaking during the Parliamentary Vetting by the Appointment Committee, on Wednesday May 16th, 2018, she expressed that having worked under Mr. Amidu when he was the substantive Attorney General in the John Atta Mills administration, she knows how he goes about his work and is psyched up for that once she is approved.
Responding to a question by the Panel on her working relationship with the Special Prosecutor, she expressed that, "Martin Amidu is a Workaholic. If you work under him, there is no way you can be lazy; He will have problems with you. Once you do what you are required to do, He will be satisfied"
Mrs. Lamptey then assured that since she had the experience of working with him for sometime, she will be able to assist him effectively in the fight against corruption.
She said, "I have worked with him before and so I know how he works and who he is. You study the person and you know the person is temperamental so you also find ways to cooperate with him so that the work can be done”.
She added that she will ensure she adheres to all possible, legal and professionally acceptable directives the Office of the Special Prosecutor demands.
"I wouldn’t go to an office where I will be given work and I wouldn’t do it. Because one day when he is not there, the work comes to you as the deputy. So I will do everything that I’m asked to do", she assured.
Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee Cynthia Jane Naa Korshie Lamptey worked at the Attorney-General’s Department for over 20 years until she was relieved of her post in 2015.
She is a lawyer of 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar and a former acting Director of Public Prosecutions.
She was part of the prosecution of businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome as well as the former National Service Scheme Executive Director, Alhaji Alhassan Imoro, who was charged for allegedly stealing GHS86.9 million.
Mrs Lamptey will be the first Deputy Special Prosecutor if approved.