Monday, August 12 declared Public Holiday by Prez. Akufo-Addo

The general public is hereby reminded that Sunday 11th August, 2019 which marks ‘Eid-ul-Adha’, is a statutory Public Holiday.
However, in view of the fact that 11th August, 2019 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (E.I), declared Monday 12th August, 2019 as an additional Public Holiday to be observed as such throughout the country.
Signed
AMBROSE DERY (MP)
MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR
Issued in Accra this Thursday, 8th August, 2019
Eid al-Adha is an Islamic festival to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim (also known as Abraham) to follow Allah's (God's) command to sacrifice his son.
Muslims around the world observe this event.