More recover as Ghana's COVID-19 cases increase to 6,486

Some 53 more people have recovered from the virus, putting the total number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 in Ghana at 1,951.
But the positive cases have also risen to 6,486 from the 6,269 announced last Wednesday.
This update represents 217 new cases confirmed in the country. According to the latest Ghana Health Service update of May, 22, 2020.
As of Friday, May 22, 2020, the death toll remains at 31.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in Ghana is now at 4,504.
The Greater Accra region is still leading the chart with 4,699 cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 988 cases.
The cases in the Western and Central regions has increased to 195 and 287 respectively.
Savannah, Ahafo and Bono East regions remain the three regions out of the 16 regions in Ghana yet to record a case of the novel Coronavirus.
Regional breakdown
Count of Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 4,699
Ashanti Region – 988
Central Region – 287
Western Region – 195
Eastern Region – 106
Western North Region – 57
Volta Region – 44
Northern Region – 34
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 21
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1