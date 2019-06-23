Mortal remains of Atta Mills to be exhumed and reburied as prostitutes take over Asomdwee park - Family hints

The mortal remains of President John Evans Atta Mills, who died in office in July 2012, is expected to be exhumed from Asomdwee Park in Accra and reburied in his hometown.
This is because, his current resting place; Asomdwee Park, has been taken over by marijuana smokers and prostitutes, a family member, has revealed.
A picture is painted of an ungrateful nation which had forgotten a man, who had paid his dues to the country as an athlete, an academic, a tax expert, a revenue collector, a vice-president and then the third president under the fourth republic after Jerry Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.
Paul Ansah Ackom, a spokesperson for the family of the late President, said the present state of the first presidential mausoleum, is nothing to write home about as prostitutes, wee smokers, cattle and rodents, have invaded the place.
“I visited Asomdwee Park on Saturday, June 8, 2019, and what even killed my soul was when I saw a man sitting on the tomb and smoking weed. I was really hurt,” he bemoaned.
Mr Ackom, wondered why there would be security breaches at such an important state facility which also serves as a tourist site.
He revealed how the tomb of the humble late Professor had been exposed to the vagaries of the weather with its metallic cover developing grim cracks.
What even shocked him, was a facility opposite the tomb meant for a library being turned into a hub for prostitutes.
Based on the sorry state of Asomdwee Park, he said the family is considering moving the mortal remains of late Mills to his hometown for a befitting burial.
Interestingly, an edifice built in the name of the law professor called “John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library”, a memorial and research facility in Cape Coast which was completed and inaugurated about three years ago, is rotting away.
The edifice also has a virtual sound room that echoes the voice of Prof. Mills in his memorable speeches and images that bring to life his sojourn as a celebrated academic, keen sportsman, humble politician, devout Christian, servant leader, President and peace-loving Ghanaian.
Although, not a typical book library, the facility, will preserve and make available the papers, records, collections and historical materials of President Mills and other prominent African intellectuals and political leaders.
Credit : theheraldghana.com