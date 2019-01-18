FIFA sympathizes with family of murdered Tiger Eye journalist, Ahmed Suale

The Federation of International Football Association(FIFA) has expressed sadness over the death of Tiger Eye PI investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein Suale who was shot dead on Wednesday at Madina.
Ahmed Hussein Suale who was a key member of the Tiger Eye team which is headed by undercover Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas was gunned down by assailants on motorbike on Wednesday night while in his car.
Ahmed is said to have played a key role in the Number 12 documentary which exposed the rot in Ghana Football.
FIFA statement reads:
"FIFA has been extremely disturbed and saddened to hear the news that local journalist based in Ghana- Mr Ahmed Hussein Suale- was shot dead in Accra Yesterday".
"FIFA re-iterates its support for journalists doing important investigative work, which on many occasions leads to an improvement in government standards, not only in football but across the board in public life".
"FIFA also extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Ahmed Hussein Suale, and very much hopes that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime are caught soon by the relevant authorities".
