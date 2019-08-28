N/R : 13 persons arrested for attacking police officers

Police in the Northern Region have arrested 13 suspects at Libga, a community near Savelugu for attacking officers who went to arrest a wanted person.
According to a statement from the police, the community members came out to attack the officers and caused damage to their vehicle in an attempt to prevent the arrest.
“The police went to Libga near Savelugu with a letter to invite a suspect who is wanted in a case of causing harm,” the statement said.
It added that a reinforcement team from the regional headquarters was sent to the community spontaneously and 13 suspects including one female were arrested.
The statement further said a search on the female suspect led to the recovery of a single barrel gun.
“All 13 suspects have been arraigned before the Tamale District Court. Three suspects including the female accused were granted bail.”
This happened barely 24 hours after the Northern regional REGSEC announced new measures to contain crime in the region.
Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister and Chairman of REGSEC, on Tuesday, said an all-out war has been declared on all perches of criminal elements in the region.
He said the exercise which commences immediately would involve the full deployment of security agencies including combined teams of police and military to keep 24 hour surveillance on hot spots in the region.
Mr Saeed, who announced this on behalf of the Council at a press conference held in Tamale, on Tuesday, expressed worry at the incidence of vehicle snatching and communal disagreements that quickly becomes violent and threaten the security in the region.
