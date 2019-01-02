N/R: Police intensify security after clash between Anufuls and Konkombas

Renewed clashes between the Anufuls and the Konkombas, which has left some people injured and properties destroyed, has forced the police to intensify security in the areas.
Reports indicated that the clash between the two tribes over a parcel of land, which began at midnight on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, was sparked by a scuffle and caused some fear and insecurity in the Region.
But speaking to Citi News, the District Security Council (DISEC) officer, Tahidu Abdul Razak said security has been heightened to ensure the safety of the residents.
“There was an initial clash in July over a farming land dispute. So yesterday, two men were returning from the riverside when they met another man who hit them with a stick. It was there that they came to the police station to report.”
“The police went to the scene and came back at 2 am. At 3 am the other group attacked them and burnt down their houses. So for now we have called for reinforcements and they are on the scene,” he added.
Bimbilla: Nanumbas, Konkombas in dispute over farmland
In August 2018, there was growing tension between Nanumbas and Konkombas at Makayili in the Nanumba North Municipal Assembly of the Northern Region over a piece of farmland.
The tension was triggered by the decision of the regent of Makayili to give a piece of land which the Konkombas say belongs to them out for the cultivation of cashew.
But for the timely intervention of the Municipal Security Council, the disagreement would have resulted in a gun battle.
The Konkombas claim that disputed land is their farmland and any cultivation from the regent would leave them stranded without an avenue of farming. They have since vowed to resist any attempt to farm cashew.
Makayili’s regent told Citi News he was waiting on REGSEC to act on the status of the land but were still going to farm on the land.
The Presiding member, the New Patriotic Party constituency Secretary, and the Assembly Man met with the Konkombas to find a solution to the impasse.
Source: citinews