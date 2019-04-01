N/R:Yaa Naa's nomination spikes protest

A decision by the overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, to nominate an Andani at Nanton in the Northern Region as their chief spiked protest by residents in the area.
The residents blocked all roads leading to the town and have vowed to resist any attempt to impose the Ya-Na’s candidate, Vo Naa Muhammadu Baba Bawa, on them as the Nanton Naa.
The residents, since Sunday, March 31 2019 have mounted road blocks wielding offensive weapons to signal their readiness to fight for what they believe to be their rights.
According to reports,the residents said they have information to the effect that the Ya-Na’s choice, Vo Naa Muhammadu Baba Bawa, is coming to the town, but have vowed not to allow him entry because he is not from that place.
Spokesperson for the people, Atiah Alhassan, noted that they will not accept any Nanton Naa aside Zoosali Naa Haruna Tia Sulemana. He stated that the Nanton chieftaincy is for Abudus and not Andanis, noting no Abudu has ever contested an Andani chieftaincy, hence see no reason for the Ya Na’s choice.
READ ALSO:
Chereponi Clashes: Yaa-Naa issues 10-day ultimatum to paramount chiefs to end violence
He added that 32 years ago, a Nantong Naa was chosen for them against tradition; something he claimed nearly resulted in a misunderstanding.
“You will never see any Abudu going for any Andani seat, it’s only Nantong in this area which belongs to Abudus and they have now decided to give Nanton to Andani so we will not agree to that”.