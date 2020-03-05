NAHSAG demands immediate operationalisation of ‘abandoned’ health facilities

The President of the National Health Students’ Association of Ghana (NAHSAG), Moses N. Bondong has called on the government to immediately operationalize all completed, yet abandoned health facilities in the country.
According to the association, Ghana lacks the much needed health facilities to help deal with the country’s struggling healthcare system thus, a decision to ignore the commissioning and subsequent usage of health facilities by government leaves much to be desired.
The group alleges that the act constitutes a willful desire to cause financial loss to the state.
Delivering a speech at the just ended General Assembly meeting of NAHSAG, NAHSAG President, Moses N. Bondong highlighted the challenges a number of graduate nurses are enduring even though their services could be of immense benefit to the state if such structures had been put to use by government.
“These facilities we believe would have contributed to absorbing a number of our unemployed health personnel,” Moses N. Bondong said at the general meeting.
He urged all stakeholders to have an all hands on deck approach to speed up the process of operationalizing these health facilities.
He continued, “we urge all stakeholders involved to get these abandoned facilities operational and accelerate the rate of recruitment of health personnel into the system because there are still places in Ghana which are in need of their services.”