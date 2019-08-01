NAM1 still in police custody, yet to meet bail conditions

Embattled CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah, NAM1 is yet to meet his bail conditions seven days after a Circuit Court in Accra granted him bail.
The court presided over by Jane Harriet Akweley Quayeon on July 26, 2019, granted NAM1 a GHS1-billion bail bond.
He is to provide five sureties, three of which must be justified and also present himself to the police every Wednesday.
NAM1, who, together with four others, was facing eight counts of defrauding by false pretence, now faces 13 counts after the prosecution amended the charge sheet and added five more counts.
Bail conditions unfavourable
Menzgold in a statement described the bail condition as unfavourable and the figure involved as outrageous.
Portions of the statement read “as far as we are concerned, the bail conditions are not FAVOURABLE at all but we are determined to meet it. We think that figure is totally outrageous, especially when the figure involved in terms of debt we owe is far less than GHS1.68bn.”
NAM1 will appear in court again on August 12, 2019.
