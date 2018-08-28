National Cathedral Committee to speak on Judges' evacuation today

The 13-member committee overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral is expected to later today Tuesday, August 28, 2018, address the press on the construction of the National Cathedral.
The Rev.Asante Antwi-led committee in a letter to the press is expected to address other concerns that have cropped up with regards to the construction of the Cathedral.
Critics have questioned the rationale behind pulling down all buildings from the Ridge Circle to the Scholarship Secretariat, the Judicial Training Institute at East Ridge and the Passport Office for the take-off of the Cathedral.
Some Appeal court judges have criticised the move saying it does not make economic, social and moral sense to evict them from their current official residence to make way for the construction of the edifice, and have since called on the government to reconsider its decision.
President Akufo-Addo as part of activities to mark the 60th Anniversary of the country, recently cut the sod for the construction of a national non-denominational Christian worship centre.
According to Akufo-Addo, the lack of such infrastructure in the country prompted him to take the initiative which he said will serve a very important purpose for the Christian community in the country.
President Akufo Addo then inaugurated a 13-member Board of Trustees to be in charge of the National Cathedral when it is completed. The Board, largely constituted by heads of various church groups, were tasked to oversee the successful completion of the national chapel.
