NDC opens nominations for national executive positions today

The opening of nominations for the National Executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) begins today.
Positions available to be contested for are National Chairman, three National Vice-Chairpersons, General Secretary, two National Deputy General Secretaries, National Organizer, and two Deputy National Organizers.
The rest are National Communications Officer, two Deputy National Communications Officers, National Zongos Caucus Coordinator, National Youth Organizer, National Women’s Organizer, two Deputy Women’s Organizers, and five other executives without portfolios.
The forms will be available only at the party's national headquarters at Adabraka.
Apart from specified deputy positions in the party's electoral regulations, forms for all other deputy positions will go for GHS2000.
Cost of Nomination Forms for the various positions
- National Chairman (GHS10,000)
- National Vice Chairpersons (GHS8000)
- General Secretary (GHS8000)
- Deputy General Secretaries (GHS6000)
- National Organizer (GHS6000)
- Deputy National Organizer (GHS4000)
- National Communications Officer (GHS6000)
- Deputy National Communications Officers (GHS2000)
- National Zongos Caucus Cordinator (GHS4000)
- National Youth Organizer (GHS4000)
- National Women’s Organizer (GHS4000)
- Five other executives without portfolios
Timetable for various activities
- Purchasing Nomination (August 23 to Saturday, August 25, 2018)
- Vetting and Balloting (September 10 to September 13, 2018)
- Hearing of Petitions from Vetting (September 12 to September 17, 2018).
- Outdooring of Notice of Polls (September 20, 2018).
- National Youth and Women’s Conferences (October 13, 208)
- National Congress (October 20, 2018)
