CODEO calls on new EC Heads to uphold integrity

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), has called on the newly sworn-in chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa her two other deputies to uphold integrity, be transparent, and accountable in the administration of elections in the country.
President Akufo-Addo on August 1, 2018, sworn into office the newly appointed Electoral commission Chairperson Jean-Mensa Adukwei alongside Samuel Tettey and Dr Eric Asare Bossman as deputies and Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as a member of the Electoral Commission.
In a congratulatory message to the Commission from CODEO signed by its National Coordinator Albert Arhin, called on the commissioner’s to as well provide the needed leadership, guidance and direction for the administration of the forthcoming 2019 district level elections in the country.
“CODEO believes that in view of the approaching 2019 district level elections, a clear roadmap should be developed to guide the election administration in the near future.”
CODEO went on to pledge its commitment to work with the commission to deepen the integrity and credibility of election administration in Ghana.
It further called on the EC, and all other election stakeholders to work with the new leadership of the Commission.
“CODEO calls on all current commissioners, the entire staff of the EC, Political Parties, the media, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and major stakeholders to work with the new leadership of the Commission towards credible election administration and for the good of Ghana.”