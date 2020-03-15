STRANEK-Africa has asked the National Identification Authority, NIA to suspend the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise.
For immediate release:
15.03.2020
SUSPEND GHANA CARD REGISTRATION FORTHWITH- STRANEK-AFRICA
Amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), STRANEK-Africa finds it mindboggling that the Ghana Card Registration exercise has not been put on hold whiles it is a trite fact that gathering of large numbers of people is one way to spread the pandemic virus.
Government of Ghana has ordered that all public activities should be suspended including foreign travels of public officials. The mode of operations from all sectors of the economy which involves large numbers have been deferred to avoid a spread of the deadly and contagious virus.
Most institutions are also putting measures in place to keep in check the outbreak. Measures such as thorough washing of hands, the use of sanitizers, other personal hygienic habits are being taken with the conscientization from World Health Organization to control the outbreak.
Why has the National Identification Authority (NIA) not issued any communique to suspend the registration exercise? STRANEK-Africa opines that the Ghana Card Registration exercise should not be an exception in terms of suspending its activities. There are long queues and congestion at the registration centres which can make control of the spread of the virus very difficult if there is a contact with an infected person.
As H.E. Akufo-Addo postulated, we must all join in preventing the spread of the virus hence the NIA must suspend the registration exercise till further notice.
Once there is life, there is hope and the NIA should not toy around with the lives of the good people of this country in the name of doing everything possible to achieve its target for the year.
We wish to remind NIA to sanitize its equipment and other accoutrements after the suspension of the registration exercise as a drastic measure in stopping the outspread of the coronavirus.
With all hands on deck, we are confident that Ghana, Africa and the world shall overcome this pandemic just as it has done over the years passed.
We should all get involved in building our motherland.
Signed.
Nii Tettey Tetteh
Executive Director