NIA registration: Some NDC MPs betray leaders?

The usual hypocrisy on the part of some Ghanaians, especially politicians, has been brought to bear by some Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament when they to boycotted Ghana Card registration exercise for Parliament by the National Identification Authority (NIA), but some of them allegedly sneaked to register.
The move is seen as betrayal on the side of some Minority MPs since their leaders warned them never to be part of the registration.
The Minority in Parliament announced a boycott of the registration exercise at Parliament for national ID cards, citing legal, procurement and cost concerns.
In a statement, a Minority leader and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, said the NIA had not been honest with the Ghanaian people over the cost of the project with two figures - $1.4billion and $293 million.
But picture of some Minority MPs have gone viral on the social media indicating some of them sneaked to register with the NIA.
Minority MPs such as Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, James Agalga of Builsa North Constituency in the Upper East Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh of Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region and Isaac Adongo for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Upper East, are alleged to have registered secretly, even though their leaders had warn them not to.
When Prime News Ghana contacted the MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, denied ever taken part in the registration.
“They went to Parliament website, pull down pictures of the MPs and then fraudulently manufacture Ghana Card for them and circulate it without the knowledge of the said MPs too”, Mr. Adongo explained.
Mr. Adongo added that “look at the pictures on the website and see the same on the fake Ghana Card. These fake cards are being manufactured by people at the Flagstaff House paid with the taxes of the poor Ghanaian”.
“When I tell you guys that the Flagstaff House is a den of thieves now, you say am too hard” the MP added.
Meanwhile, Prime News Ghana’s observations made on the pictures on the Ghana Card and that on the website of Parliament seems to be the same. All the pictures of the MPs mentioned to have allegedly registered are the same as the ones on the Ghana Cards, except the Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, who had different picture all together.
