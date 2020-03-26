Noguchi warns of a shut down of their advance research laboratory

The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has warned it could shut down its advance research laboratory as some of its equipment near expiration.
The research centre has been at the forefront of the testing of samples of the deadly coronavirus cases recorded in the country.
Director of Noguchi Prof. Abraham Annan says there is a need for steps to replace some vital equipment likely to go out of service next year.
"Honestly the centre is in good standing but we also need resources. For example, you see our advance laboratory research is there and it was opened last year by next year there are so many things we have to replace there, some of them are highly advanced filter systems they are designed to contain any pathogens. It limits any potential of pollution of the environment so people and animals stay safe, these things run into hundreds and thousands of dollars, so we need resources, if we are not able to match up then we may have to close down the place".
Noguchi and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research have been the two centres to test for Covid-19.
Ghana has so far recorded 68 cases of Covid-19 with 3 deaths so far. This has forced the Ghana Medical Association to call on the government to lock down the country as a matter of urgency.
They believe that locking down the country is the best way to stop the spread of the virus.