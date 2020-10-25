NPP, NDC supporters clash at Jamestown (Video)

6 Armed robbers jailed 230 years Six armed robbers who attacked the Compass Oleum filling station at Akame on…

Man, 50, arrested after running over Police officer at checkpoint An on-duty Police officer in the Central Region has died after he was ran over…

Samson Lardy Anyenini adjudged 2019 GJA Journalist of the Year Samson Lardy Anyenini with the Multimedia Group has emerged the 2019 P.A.V.…

Coronavirus: US cases reach record high amid new wave of infections US coronavirus cases have hit a record daily high as states grapple with a…

Police arrest 10 NDC supporters in Asawase The Ghana Police Service has picked up 10 persons believed to be members of the…