NPP willing to welcome Fomena MP back - John Boadu

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Fomena in the Ashanti region, Andrew Amoako Asiamah can choose to apply for membership if he wishes to re-join and the party leadership will take him through the process.
Talk of the MP-elect for Fomena has intensified since yesterday after contesting as an independent candidate and eventually winning the seat.
Asiamah managed obtained 12,805 of the total votes cast by beating his contenders – Philip Ofori Asante of the NPP and Christiana Appiagyei of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who polled 10,798 and 2,608 votes respectively.
Speaking in an interview, John Boadu said, the National Executive Committee is the only body that can decide on the fate of the Member of Parliament.
“He still insists that he is a party member but by his actions, he forfeited his membership. He can reapply, he can decide to join us. It is not a decision that can be taken by another body on the National Executive Committee. It is early days yet but if he clearly shows up to join the party, we will take him through the process and see what can be done about it”, he explained.
Andrew Amoako Asiamah withdrew from the NPP’s primaries citing machinations to get him out.
Andrew Amoako Asiamah lost in the party’s primaries held in June 2020, being unhappy with the decision, he filed as an independent candidate in the December polls.