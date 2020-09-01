NSS releases postings for 2020/2021 service year

The National Service Scheme, NSS has released postings for the 2020/2021 service year.
A statement from the NSS signed by the Executive Director, Mustapha Ussif said a total of eighty-six thousand four hundred and seventy-eight, 86,478 eligible graduates from accredited tertiary institutions and private registrants who enrolled for the 2020/2021 national service have been posted.
The statement said all eligible national service personnel are therefore requested to log onto the scheme's website to check their placements and then proceed to the various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters before they book appointments online for registration and validation at the designated centres in the regions.
Registration and validation would begin at all centres across the country from Thursday, September 3, 2020.
National service personnel are therefore to note that, the service period officially commences on Monday, September 7, 2020.