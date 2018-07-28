Obengfo Hospital Doctor granted bail

Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Center-Obengfo Hospital, Dr. Dominic Obeng-Andoh was on Friday, July 29, granted bail by an Accra High Court.
Dr. Obeng-Andoh has been accused of allegedly murdering Stacy Offei Darko, Deputy CEO of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Plan (NEIP), who went for a fat transfer surgery at his hospital on May 21, 2018. Reports also revealed that the hospital authorities, led by the director, Dr. Obeng-Andoh deposited her body at the morgue four days after her death without informing her family members.
The Obengfo hospital owner was earlier denied bail after the same court ruled that the proper charge against the suspect would have been medical negligence which is not necessarily a crime but the circumstances surrounding the handling of the dead body appear to suggest a foul play.
But his lawyer, Jonathan Dzansi went back to the court with a repeat application, urging the court to grant the accused person bail.
In moving the application, he told the court that Dr. Obeng-Andoh had done everything possible to reach the phone number the deceased provided for contact in times of emergency but there was no response.
He told the court that it was 12 hours after the death that the doctor had ordered for the body to be taken to the mortuary to prevent it from going bad.
Mr. Dzansi told the court that the accused person never told the morgue attendants to embalm the body, but rather added a note to the body asking the hospital officials to preserve it for an autopsy.
He disclosed that the autopsy report on the deceased has been released and it indicated that she died after massive fat transfer.
He also told the court that his client is law-abiding and will readily make himself available for the trial.
The presiding judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, in his ruling stated that he does not see how the accused person will interfere with the investigation when granted bail.
Justice Dorgu, therefore, granted the Obengfo hospital owner bail in the sum of GH₵100,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.
