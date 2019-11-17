Occupy Ghana questions government's decision to park procured ambulances at State House

Occupy Ghana a pressure group say they are disappointment over the government’s delay in distributing ambulances parked in front of the State House.
Some 96 out of the 275 ambulances are currently parked at the State House awaiting distribution.
The group, in a statement, wondered why the ambulances were left idling in the wake of concerns over a shortage in the number of working ambulances in the country.
It said although it was impressed with the government’s decision to procure the ambulances, the delay in distribution is disappointing.
“Like most Ghanaians, OG wonders why in light of the fact that the country has so few working ambulances, these new ambulances would be left idling before the State House instead of being out in the constituencies being used to save lives.
“We did applaud the government for its response in making these ambulances available in the first place, but we equally express our disappointment that the ambulances since arrival have been inactive. Thus we ask these questions because these ambulances just sitting there while people are dying is a mark of gross irresponsibility and paints a vivid picture of lack of completeness in the thinking that went behind acquiring the ambulances in the first place.”
Occupy Ghana also asked the government to provide answers to the questions below;
– Are there plans afoot to set up a central command center or is the national Ambulance Service going to be the de facto Command Center?
– Are these receiving points going to be command centers or just places where the ambulances are housed?
– Is there a bed management in place to allow the ambulance drivers to take patients to facilities that have available beds?
– Will the ambulances be equipped with suitable mapping technology to help them find patients?
– What plans have been made for constituencies with no hospitals? Where will their emergency cases go?
