Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools another chief

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III for defying orders barring chiefs from taking all chieftaincy and land disputes to court.
Chief of Ahenkro, near Offinso, Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III has also been accused of arrogating to himself an "overlord" status though he is ‘nobody’.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who spoke through his linguist, Baffuor Osei Kwame Kantankrankyi, said Ahenkro Sei should blame his insubordination and disrespect for his predicament.
The reign of Nana Ahenkro Sei Ababio III who was enstooled in 1999 ended at a traditional council meeting at Manhyia Palace on Monday, 24th June , 2019, when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II delivered judgement.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II destools Asafohene for gross insubordination
The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II last week destooled the Asafohene, Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III, for gross insubordination.
The Asafohene is said to have flouted the Great Oath of Asanteman, one of the pillars of the Asante Kingdom and found guilty of ten different charges.
He was slapped with forty-five counts by his elders, who according to them, the Asafohene was “autocratic”, did not respect them and performed his duties contrary to Asante customs and traditions.
Delivering the final judgement at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, June 20, 2019, Asantehene said the Asafohene’s actions breached the customs and traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom, which is punishable.
Reports say Otumfuo had several occasions warned the Asafohene on issues ranging from illegal sales of lands, destoolment and enstoolment of his sub-chiefs.
