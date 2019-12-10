Our strike will not lead to 'dumsor' - GRIDCo staff

The staff of the Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo has indicated that its intended strike will not lead to power cuts popularly known as ‘dumsor’ in the country.
According to them, power will be available but when consumers encounter power challenges no GRIDCo staff will assist in fixing the problem.
Earlier today, the staff of GRIDCo released a statement announcing their decision of a sit-down strike which will commence tomorrow, Wednesday, December 11. Their action follows the GHS1.2bn debt owed them by power distributors.
The move is part of a series of actions the staff have resolved to adopt in getting authorities to address their concerns.
Speaking to Starr FM, the National Chairman of the staff group of GRIDCo Raphel Kornor he said the sit-down strike will not cause power outages in the country.
''The fact of the matter is that I am also a consumer and I only want the system to be rigid, robust to be able to convey the power that customers and industry players need. I must say on record that GRIDCo is not putting off power as a way of the strike.The power will continue to flow but when there is a problem that is where the sit-down strike is effective. The strike is indefinite but can be called off tomorrow depending on circumstances''.
GRIDCo in a statement said the sit-down strike would be followed by a picket at the GRIDCo Head Office at a date to be announced later by the Staff Group Leadership.
GRIDCo runs the National Interconnected Transmission System which ensures the transmission of electricity from wholesale suppliers (generating companies) to bulk customers, which include the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and NEDCo among others.
Agitated staff postponed a planned sit-down strike on December 4, 2019, after presenting a petition to the government on their grievances.
Before presenting the petition, hundreds of GRIDCo staff, clad in red, took to the streets to protest the huge debts owed them by its bulk customers.
