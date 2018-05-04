13k Community Protection Police passed out

The Ministry of Labour and Employment under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) initiative has trained a total of 13, 114 Community Protection Personnel to augment the efforts of the Ghana Police Service to fight crime in the country.
Out of a total of 15,000 beneficiaries targeted by the YEA, 13,114 Community protection personnel from 5 police training centres across the country accounted for the first batch and went through a three-week period of intensive training.
The remaining 1,886 are expected to begin training in the coming weeks.
The Passing out Ceremony which was held at the National Police Training School, Tesano in Accra, on Friday May 4th, 2018, was concurrently held in Pwalugu in the Upper East Region with 2,074 trainees, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region with 2,089 trainees, Ho in the Volta Region with 1,388 trainees and Koforidua in the Eastern region with 1,140 trainees.
Present at the Ceremony in Accra were guest of honor, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu, Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Agencies and other top government and Police officials.
Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah delivering his address noted that, the Community Protection Personnel will be deployed to work in their various communities as Police Assistants to ensure peace and order.
He added, "this ceremony signifies Government's agenda for positioning the youth under the Youth Employment Agency to contribute meaningfully in the social development of the country. It also reflects the determination of government to tackle unemployment challenges heads-on and offers the youth an opportunity to play active roles in their societies".
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also stressed that the deployment of Community Protection personnel will improve the Police to Citizen ratio in the country.
"Beneficiaries of the programme have been selected across the country to assist the Police reduce crime levels in the country. Recruits have gone through rigorous training as required by the programme and as such they will help the Ghana Police Service deliver excellent results in its operational areas across the country, Vice President Bawumia said.
He further advised the beneficiaries to perform their jobs in ways that will promote community development while ensuring peace and tranquility wherever they are assigned.
The Ghana Police Service assisted the YEA in the recruitment, training and supervision of the personnel, taking them through intensive training in democratic Policing principles, Criminal Investigation, Communication skills , Crime prevention, Community Policing, Basic officer skills, Traffic management and Crime Scene management.
Three of the Community Protection Personnel received awards for their hard work and determination during the training period.
CPP Vera Owusuwaa took the Overall Best trainee and Best in Academics award, while CPP Reynolds Joseph Clement took the Best in Drill award, and CPP Aliatu Abdul Wahab was awarded the CO's Special award in Good conduct and leadership.
Latest Ghana News