Parked ambulances to be distributed on Jan 6

The government-procured ambulances for all 275 constituencies will finally be distributed on Monday, January 6 2019.
The fleet of ambulances (Benz), part of which have been parked in front of the State House in Accra for a considerable time now, became topical late last year following President Akufo-Addo’s explanation that government was awaiting the delivery of the full complement of the fleet before dispatching them to the constituencies.
He said the plan was to avoid complaints of bias on the part of government if only part of the promised 275 was distributed. He was responding to a question by a journalist during a media encounter at the Jubilee House.
The President’s response met with criticisms from various actors – political parties, CSO’s and social commentators. Over the yuletide, however, batches of the ambulances were seen running up and down the Tema Motorway for registration, while technicians from TrackerHome were busily fixing trackers on the ambulances at the State House.
A visit to the State House showed workers fixing name tags (constituency names) and other decorations on the ambulances.
“We are getting them ready for inauguration. They say the date is very near”, said one of the technicians from TrackerHome.
The distribution will be in fulfilment of a key Election 2016 campaign promise by the New Patriotic Party to provide an ambulance for each constituency and to revamp the national ambulance service to improve health delivery.
Credit: Graphic