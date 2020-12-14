Parliament resumes sitting today

The seventh Parliament of Ghana will reconvene today, December 14, 2020, at 10 am after the December 7 general election.
Today's resumption follows a directive of the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye.
A press release signed by Parliament's Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said the directive was in accordance with Order 6 of the Standing Orders of Parliament.
"All Honourable Members and staff are to take note and attend upon the House timeously. Please note that all Covid-19 protocols will be observed at all Parliamentary Sittings," the release said.
A total of 111 members of the seventh Parliament will not be part of the eighth Parliament after last Monday's general election.
Out of the 275 seats in the seventh Parliament, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 169, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had 106.
But the parliamentary election last Monday, saw 33 incumbent NPP Members of Parliament (MPs) lose their seats, while 41 had lost their constituency primaries earlier in the year, with four voluntarily retiring.
For the NPP, 78 members will not make it to the eighth Parliament while for the NDC, 18 MPs lost their re-election bid in Monday’s election, eight had lost their primaries in 2017, with seven voluntarily retiring.
This means that 33 NDC MPs will not return to the house.