Parts of Western region to experience dumsor from April 11-17- PDS announces

The Power Distribution Service (PDS) Some parts of Western Region will from Thursday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 17 experience power outages 'dumsor'.
The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) announced that it has requested the Power Distribution Service to cause the outages.
This outages they say is to enable GRIDco construct a 330kV overhead line between Kumasi and Aboadze.
The areas to be affected are Tarkwa, Bogoso, Asawinso, Juaboso and other surrounding areas.
The outages will begin from 8: am to 4:pm on a daily basis.
PDS recently announced that it had halted a plan load shedding activity which was expected to nationwide.
Read also: BREAKING: PDS suspends 'dumsor' programme
www.primenewsghana.com/Ghana News