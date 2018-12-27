Photo: This is how the Ghana map could look like after today's referendum

The referendum to create six new regions comes off today December 27, and that could have a significant change to the Ghana map if electorate vote 'YES'.
Ghana currently has Ten regions ad the NPP during their 2016 campaign promised to create six new regions to bring the total of regions in Ghana to sixteen (16).
The regions include Oti (Volta Region), Ahafo (Brong Ahafo), Bono East (Brong Ahafo) and Western North (Western Region). The
others are North East (Northern Region) and Savanna (Northern Region).
Here is how the Ghana map will look like after the referendum.
Certainly, at least six regional administration blocks would be built and personnel would be recruited to manage the regional coordinating councils. Branches of the necessary departments and agencies would be brought on board and if for nothing at all the beneficiary areas would have their own regional and deputy ministers; and for political and emotional satisfaction, a place to call regional capital etc.
Voting has already begun in some 47 districts across the country for the creation of the six regions.
Read also: New Regions: Referendum to go ahead despite imminent injunction