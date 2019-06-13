Photos : Alleged kidnappers of two Canadians

Ten suspects have been arrested by the National Security for the kidnapping of the two Canadian nationals who were rescued in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
In a press conference hours after the rescue operation, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed that three of the eight arrested are Nigerians. However, their names remain undisclosed.
It would be recalled that Bailey Jordan Chitty, 20 and Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19, two Canadians were reportedly forced into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm on June 4 just when they had stepped out of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.
However, in a joint operation involving various security agencies including the Police and National Security, the duo was rescued at a house at Akyease in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region.
Nigerian suspects have been involved in all four high-profile kidnappings in what analysts say point to an influx of Nigerian-style crimes in Ghana.
A Nigerian suspect is being held over the kidnapping of three girls in the Western regional capital, Takoradi, in 2018. The girls are yet to be found.
The police are also on a manhunt for three Nigerians linked to the kidnapping of the Consular-General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana, Nabil Makram Basbous, in April 2019 in Accra who was later rescued by police.
