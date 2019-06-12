Rescue of Canadians : ''Equal attention is given to all crimes irrespective of nationality'' - Gov't

The government says equal attention is given to all crimes regardless of the nationals involved.
This comes at the back of accusations by the families of the three kidnapped Takoradi girls in the Western Region that the Ghana Police Service gave special treatment and attention when it came to the kidnapping involving the two Canadian nationals.
Also, a section of the public has questioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP David Asante -Apeatu's urgency by going to Kumasi together with some Canadian officials to assist the police in rescuing the Canadian girls and did not do same when the missing Takoradi girls were abducted last year,2018.
In response to the accusation, the Information Minister, Mr Oppong Nkrumah addressing the media on the rescue of the two Canadian Nationals said:
''Equal level of attention is given to all of these crimes regardless of the nationals involved. The security agency requires a lot of information and space to do their intelligence gathering and deal with these matters. We are hopeful that we can all support them by ensuring that they get information to get to the bottom of these matters''.
Also, in regards to the spate of kidnapping in the country, Mr Oppong Nkrumah also assured the public of their safety
''The public is safe.There are no imminent threats nor actionable intelligence and that the risk of crime profiles of our country has not changed. There are logistics available to ensure that safety is upheld''.
Commenting on the rescue of the two Canadian nationals he said they were rescued at Keyaase, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region. Adding to that he said the girls are currently undergoing the necessary engagements with doctors and psychologists in Accra.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah also refuted claims by the section of the media that the national security relied on satellite data provided by the Canadians and also some intelligence to rescue the two Canadian nationals.
''No foreign assets were involved in this operation'', he categorically stated.