There was no support from foreigners in rescuing of kidnapped Canadian girls - Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has denied media reports that claim that Canadian security experts aided security operatives in Ghana to rescue the two kidnapped Canadian girls.
Ms Lauren Patricia Catherine Tilley, 19; and Bailey Jordan Chitty, 20; the two Canadians who were kidnapped in the Ashanti Region were rescued on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Reports quickly surfaced that Canadian security experts were part of the rescue mission but Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press conference today said: " There was no support from foreigners in rescuing the girls.”
He further cautioned the general public to be measured in their public utterances on the matter, since the police are still searching for the perpetrators of the other kidnapping cases.
“We should be measured in our public utterances in this development because the security is embarking on an exercise to rescue the others who had been kidnapped. If we go public on this, it will rather forearm the perpetrators of this heinous crime.
"We should be circumspect on our reportage in order not to compromise the intelligence gathering."
Mr Oppong Nkrumah also said no ransom whatsoever was paid to the kidnappers by the government of Ghana or the security agencies.
The two Canadian women were freed in the early hours of Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at Sawaba, Kumasi, they are safe and sound and were not abused in any way.
READ ALSO:
- You are prioritising foreigners over Ghanaians ; Families of Kidnapped Tadi girls accused police
- Kidnapped Canadian girls rescued by police