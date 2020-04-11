Photos: Liberty House Christian Center donate items to less privilege at Tema Community 25

Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak Images have emerged of coffins being buried in a mass grave in New York City,…

GFA to declare financial status soon Ghana Football Association will soon declare its financial status, according…

Police officer 'accidentally' shot by soldier at Tema discharged A police officer Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge who was shot by a soldier at a…

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day The US has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000…