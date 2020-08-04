Police arrest priestess behind killing of 'witch' woman

The Police have announced that they have arrested the priestess who masterminding the killing of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the Savannah Region.
The woman 90-year-old Akua Denteh was lynched by some youth after she was accused of witchcraft.
A post on the Ghana Police Service’s Facebook page said the suspect was picked up from her hideout at Yeji on Monday night [August 3, 2020].
READ ALSO: Police arrest Kafaba chief over lynching of 90-year-old woman
“Sherina Mohammed alias Alhajia, aged 40 and being the sorcerer who masterminded the lynching of 90-year-old Madam Akua Denteh, at Kafaba has been arrested at her hide-out at Yeji last night. She is in Police custody,” the Police posted on Facebook.
The arrest of Sherina Mohammed brings to seven, the total number of people who have been arrested in connection with the incident.
These are five men and two women. They include the Chief of Kafaba, Seidu Zackaria Yahaya who has since been granted bail, five persons who are said to have invited and accommodated the priestess, and one woman who was seen in the viral video abusing the deceased.
Akua Denteh, about two weeks ago, was tortured and killed after she was accused of being a witch by a supposed priestess brought into the community to allegedly cleanse it.
The matter has generated nationwide condemnation with calls on the police to ensure that all those culpable are made to face the law.
The five persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
They are however currently on remand in police custody after making their first appearance in court on Thursday, July 30, 2020.