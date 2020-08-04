Police arrest priestess behind killing of 'witch' woman

Secondary schools reopen in Nigeria Secondary schools in Nigeria reopened on Tuesday for classes almost four months…

Iker Casillas announces retirement from football Legendary former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has announced…

GAF releases statement on Banda chaos The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has released a statement on the disturbances in…

Microsoft to continue talks to buy TikTok's US operations US tech giant Microsoft has confirmed that it is continuing talks to purchase…

Coronavirus: South Africa virus cases pass half-million mark More than half a million coronaviruses have been confirmed in South Africa,…