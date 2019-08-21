Police on manhunt for spiritualist linked to Asamponhene's murder

Police in Kumasi are on a manhunt for a spiritualist suspected to be linked to the killing of Asantehene’s sub-chief, Asamponhene Nana Afoduo.
The suspect, identified only as ‘Alhaji’ is said to be the spouse of a prominent queen mother in the Ashanti region.
According to Joy FM's report, he was spotted in a vehicle which appeared to be part of a convoy of the slain chief hours before he was found dead with multiple stab wounds in his burning car.
So far, the police have arrested three persons, two of them have been described as close allies of the late chief.
Investigators have since tried unsuccessfully to trace 'Alhaji' at his home. Numerous calls to his phones are not going through either.
Reports indicate that the late Nana Afoduo had petitioned a colleague chief over Alhaji’s failure to settle a debt he owed him.
It is, however, unclear if his killing has anything to do with the said money which according to reports run into hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis.
Asamponhene's Kyidomhene, Nana Bonsu, gave a chilling account of the state in which the murdered chief’s body was found.
"Nana's body had knife wounds around the eye, neck and ribs. It appears they also hit his head with an object. We can't really tell what happened to one of his hands; whether they tied it to something.
Nana Bonsu said the late chief drove himself out of home at about 9: 30 a.m on Sunday.
“It is routine,” he said, “he didn't even eat the breakfast his wife had prepared," Nana Bonsu revealed.
He said the deceased’s relatives will assist the police with every needed support. He strongly suspects that the said Alhaji is complicit in the crime.
"We heard of his death at about 2 p.m. We suspect Alhaji because he often came home to see Nana until he told us the man had refused to pay a debt he owed him.
“Nana later petitioned Ejurahene to intervene. Alhaji was already at the mortuary when we got there on Sunday," he said.
