Minority eligible to debate SONA 2020 despite walkout The Minority in Parliament is eligible to debate the 2020 State of the Nation…

Police rescue 14 trafficked children in Volta Region The Police Command in Ho in the Volta Region has rescued fourteen (14) children…

Lesotho PM leaves country as murder charges loom Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has failed to appear in court to face…

Minority boycotts State of the Nation Address The Minority in Parliament has boycotted the 202O State of the Nation Address…

Stolen 18th Century crown returns to Ethiopia The Ethiopian government has received an 18th Century crown that had been…