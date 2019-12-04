Police Service reacts to CDD's Afrobarometer corruption ranking

The Ghana Police Service has reacted to the Ghana Center for Democratic Development, CDD's Afrobarometer report which ranked the service as the most corrupt institution in the country.
The Police Service has yet again been cited as the most corrupt institution in Ghana in the latest survey released by the CDD.
Parliamentarians and the Judiciary were also perceived as corrupt, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey on corruption perception launched in Accra Tuesday [December 3, 2019].
While 57 percent of people interviewed perceived the police as most corrupt, 40 percent pointed to judges and magistrates as second most corrupt, with Members of Parliament (MPs) following in that order with 36 percent.
The civil servants as well as tax officials tied at 34 percent.
Reacting to the survey Director-General of the Public Directorate, ACP David Eklu said there is more collaborative work that needed to be done by the service and the anti-corruption organisations to reduce the corruption perception about the police service.
Speaking on Citi FM, ACP David Eklu also requested the full report which captures the recommendation and key indicators to help the police service on with it.
"I think the survey seems to be back flogging issues especially when it comes to perception, I remember when the survey for 2017 was launched we invited all the anti-corruption agencies to the headquarters where issues relating to this perception was discussed and we made some inputs,.....because of the nature of work we do that perception might always prevail but there are certain intervention the police administration has put in place to put more awareness about the police service and recently we have launched road policing and people can call and lodge complain, we have taken pragmatic steps currently police is also part of the National Anti-corruption project and we are doing an internal awareness creation about corruption in the Ghana Police Service..."
The Afrobarometer heads a pan-African, nonpartisan research network that conducts public attitude surveys on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and related issues across Africa.
