Police Service to get three new helicopters- Prez Akufo-Addo announces

President Akufo-Addo says the Ghana Police Service will soon get three new helicopters to help facilitate their operations.
The President who was speaking at the end-of-year West African Security Services Association (WASSA) of the Ghana Police Service on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Police Headquarters in Accra, said the purchase of the three helicopters will help the police to maintain law and order in the country.
The President further said some elected police officers will be trained as pilots for the helicopters.
He added that government has so far supplied the police service with 320 vehicles with about 273 yet to be delivered to them.
President Akufo-Addo also said 4,000 people are being recruited into the police service, explaining that about 2,000 recruits are currently undergoing training.
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo stressed that promotions of officers will not be based on political affiliations and other considerations and that it will strictly be guided by the laws of the country.
The governement are bent on equipping the Police Service to enable them do an effective job.
The Police administration last week announced that it will deploy its first body cameras in May this year.
Police body cameras are small-lensed devices, often worn on an officer's chest to capture images. It has a microphone to record sounds and internal storage for data or footage for later review and analysis.
