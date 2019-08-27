PPA CEO probe: We have completed initial assessment of case - CHRAJ

Commissioner for the Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) Mr Joseph Whittal says his outfit has completed an initial assessment of the case of suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei.
Mr Whittal speaking to Joy FM said CHRAJ has completed its initial assessment’s to determine that the case against the suspended CEO, Adjenim Boateng Adjei falls within their mandate.
He added that CHRAJ will write to Adjei on Tuesday (August 27, 2019) and per standard procedure, the suspended PPA boss is expected to respond in 10 days.
He said if Adjei concedes the allegations of conflict of interest against him, there would be no need for investigations, “however, if he denies then we will begin a full probe into the matter.”
Whittal added that even the further probe may be of greater benefit because then, it would reveal other persons implicated in the rot.
Mr Whittal also cleared reports that CHRAJ may find this job a tough one but he said: "the case is not a tough one at all.”
He added: “We have done more detailed matters…and this is not a matter that CHRAJ will not crack.”
He disclosed that the initial assessment has helped CHRAJ find other issues pertaining to the case.
“We have even found other issues of our mandate that are triggered as an administrative justice body,” he indicated.
On Wednesday, investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni premiered his ‘Contracts for Sale’ documentary in which a company jointly owned by the PPA boss and his relative bids for government contracts.
The company, Talent Discovery Limited was only incorporated in 2017 but has since won a lot of contracts. More disturbing, TDL does not execute the contracts but rather sells them to the highest bidder.
The contract, including road projects, remain unexecuted until a buyer comes.
The company, however, denied the allegations and said its general manager, who is at the forefront, acted on his own volition.
On August 23, 2019, President Akufo-Addo suspended Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei.
The President has subsequently referred to the allegations involving a conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr A.B Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr Frank Mante, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA.
