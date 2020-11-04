Praise Catalogue opens nominations for Digital Preachers Awards 2020

Tanzania elections: Opposition leader Freeman Mbowe arrested Police in Tanzania have arrested the chairman of the main opposition party in…

Gov't to introduce new Startup Bill with 8years tax holidays The Business Development Ministry will in the coming days present to cabinet a…

Govt's 2-yr note rollover opens today Government will from today begin the process to roll over maturing two-year…

Gov't settles its debt to ECG Government has settled its debt to the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG.