Profile of NPP's Sammi Awuku as he turns 35 years today

Samuel Awuku is a Ghanaian politician who served as Deputy Communications Director, National Youth Organiser and currently the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He was born on April 10, 1984, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region. Sammi Awuku is the only son among four sisters and the last born of his parents. He had his basic education at Nana Kwaku Boateng Experimental School.
He continued his secondary education at St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast and later read Political Science and Psychology at the University of Ghana. While at the University of Ghana, Sammi was a member of the political community, contesting for the presidency of the Student Representative Council. Sammi Awuku holds a Diploma in Law from the University of London and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in International Relations at the Free University of Berlin in Germany.
Sammi Awuku is also the Board Chairman of the National Youth Employment Agency(YEA).
From 2011 to 2013, Sammi Awuku worked at the Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party, assisting the Director of Communications, Nana Akomea, before his election as National Youth Organiser in April 2014.
During 2012 Election Petition hearing at the Supreme Court of Ghana, Sammi was charged with contempt of the highest court of the land. He was pardoned after pleading guilty and showing remorse.
As National Youth Organiser, Sammi Awuku played a vital role in mobilizing the youth leading to NPP's victory in the 2016 Ghanaian general election.
Sammi Awuku is one of the influential young politicians in Ghana who is married to Mary Anane, with two daughters.
Sammi Awuku and wife, Mary